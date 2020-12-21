Letter: Isn’t It Ironic?

Brnovitch, while serving the citizens in a “non-partisan” position, signs on to a patently false and political suit in support of a Federally indicted con man.
Brnovitch, works so hard to overturn laws enacted via Initiatives and public majority voting.
Conservatives, nowadays are disregarding most common political behavior and ethical standards. It is more akin to radical behavior.
Republicans, accusing the left of attempting to overthrow our government.
Anti- big government republicans, attempting to invoke the power of the US government to overturn the will of 4 states, because they did not vote as they were supposed to vote.
As young lad, I read Superman comics. There was an alternate universe called “Bizarro World”. It was a place where everything was reversed. It seems that the current crop of conservatives have immigrated to Earth from there.
Jeff Rayner
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
