Letter: It is a virus, not a narrative
I am hearing a lot of coronavirus narratives these days. The Arizona economy is being opened. The teams that are modeling the disease data are being “suspended.” As a community, we certainly have to weigh cost/benefit of maintaining a healthy economy and job environment. But COVID-19 is a virus, not a narrative.

A virus, like everything in nature, is perfect. It will take perfect advantage of every opportunity it is given. Magical thinking or a biased parsing of imperfect data cannot will it away. A counter-narrative won’t negate its truth. You can’t gaslight a virus.

Individuals must continue to view themselves as vectors for a virus that may or may not kill them, but might infect or kill persons close to them. Take precautions. Wear your masks. Wash your hands. Protect yourselves and our whole community.

Greer Warren

Midtown

