Letter: It Is Steve Kerr's Business

To imply that Steve Kerr is uninformed and has no business expressing a political opinion because he is a coach and lives in a different state suggests the writer is the one misinformed. Steve has as much right to offer opinions on politics, as Mr. Epplhimer has in expressing his criticisms of professional basketball and California. Steve brought pride and recognition to Tucson and this state during his days in college when he wore a jersey with Arizona across the front. He has continued to be an impressive representative of his school in his coaching career and is using his national platform effectively to express his views. And, in a free and open society, these words should be welcomed and respected regardless of how he earns a paycheck.
Kyle Vance
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
