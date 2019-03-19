What do we need? Water! When do we need it? Always!
It is essential for life, and Canadian Hudbay and their Rosemont Mine put that very resource in jeopardy for us in Tucson and vicinity for their short-term gain. Here are some mine facts:
-It will be a massive open pit copper mine that will be over a mile across rim-to-rim and more than a half a mile deep;
-The open pit for the Rosemont Copper mine will be excavated right into the middle of a major aquifer for our region;
-Unlike every other industrial, agricultural, and residential water user in the state, mines are essentially unregulated water users; they will pump acquifer water to keep the mine from flooding, but once they are finished (in about 19 years) they will cease to pump and the great hole in the ground will become a toxic lake.
They will have changed the watershed, destroyed a vital environment, all for low-grade copper, and maybe 400 short-term jobs.
Katharine Donahue
Foothills
