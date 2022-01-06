Letter: It’s a shot in the arm. We get it!

I expect we are all tired of the endless images on the news programs day and night showing someone getting a needle jabbed into their arm! We all know how it works so enough already! Getting an inoculation does not bother me however there are many folks out there that are terrified of needles. This constant visual display is not helpful and may actually make it more difficult for our community leaders to get people vaccinated. Just saying……..
Dan Nelson
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.