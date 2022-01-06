 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: It’s a shot in the arm. We get it!
View Comments

Letter: It’s a shot in the arm. We get it!

  • Comments

I expect we are all tired of the endless images on the news programs day and night showing someone getting a needle jabbed into their arm! We all know how it works so enough already! Getting an inoculation does not bother me however there are many folks out there that are terrified of needles. This constant visual display is not helpful and may actually make it more difficult for our community leaders to get people vaccinated. Just saying……..

Dan Nelson

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: The state next door

I'm grateful for the Star's coverage of wastewater and potable water problems in Guaymas and San Carlos. Those linked problems are common thro…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News