Re: the Feb. 13 letter to the editor "3 more problems of modern writers."
The letter writer bemoans the fact that the noun, data, is often used in place of the singular noun, datum. Well, times have changed and according to the Cambridge Dictionary and others, it is now acceptable for the word data to be used with a singular verb. For example, "The data is stored on a hard disk."
To add to the problems of modern speakers and writers, let's address the confusion between "I and me", along with when to use "it's" and "its." The English language offers many challenges. The real question is how many people really care.
Susan Hetherington
East side
