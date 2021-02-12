 Skip to main content
Letter: It’s not just about the heat
Letter: It's not just about the heat

Re: the Feb. 8 article "Colorado River outlook darkens dramatically in recent study."

While Tucson had its most unbearably hot summer last year, the lead article in Monday’s Star raises the other specter of ever diminishing water resources due to climate change. We will have to adapt to less water. But when will we take effective action to mitigate the root cause of both issues, our warming globe.

Economists and climate scientists agree the most efficient way to get started is by putting a price on the cause, CO2 emissions. If we do this at the source and distribute those revenues to American households in equal shares as a monthly dividend we can accelerate the move to clean energy without penalizing economically disadvantaged people. Carbon fee and dividend is a a powerful, market driven, socially just tool. We the citizens need to empower our elected representatives Raul Grijalva, Ann Kirkpatrick, Tom O’Halleran , Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly to support carbon fee and dividend.

Linda Karl

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

