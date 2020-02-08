Letter: It's Time to Ban Plastic Bags
The Republican-dominated Arizona legislature is in the pocket of the fossil fuel industry and has passed legislation making it illegal for municipalities to ban plastic bags, even though the vast majority of Arizonans favor such a ban. It is time for us to set things right. Arizona supermarkets are required by law to accept your plastic for recycling. Everyone in the state should collect every piece of plastic in their home every week, take it to their supermarket, and turn it in. We should let it be known that this will continue until a state-wide ban is enacted. It will not be long before supermarkets are drowning in plastic. They will then throw their support behind ban, compelling the state GOP to acquiesce. We all know this is the right thing to do. We live in the 21st Century and plastic bags are banned everywhere on the planet. It is time for Arizona to join in.

Jon Dorschner

Midtown

