Letter: It should be safer to walk

I'm afraid Mr. Stellar has fallen into the familiar trap of blaming pedestrians for their own deaths. This may not be a popular opinion, but I believe using drugs should not be a death sentence. It should be really hard to get killed by a car. Because all of us--children, drunks, drug-users, the clumsy, the blind, the elderly--might at some point find ourselves in the middle of a street. Streets in Tucson are unreasonably dangerous. Period.