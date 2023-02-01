 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: It should be safer to walk

This letter is in response to Tim Stellar's column, "Drugs a factor in Tucson pedestrian deaths."

I'm afraid Mr. Stellar has fallen into the familiar trap of blaming pedestrians for their own deaths. This may not be a popular opinion, but I believe using drugs should not be a death sentence. It should be really hard to get killed by a car. Because all of us--children, drunks, drug-users, the clumsy, the blind, the elderly--might at some point find ourselves in the middle of a street. Streets in Tucson are unreasonably dangerous. Period.

Rachel Wilson

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

