Letter: It took courage...

Congratulations to Tim Steller and Fitz for their articles today. And congratulations to the leadership of the Arizona Daily Star. It takes courage to state the truth and to stand by it.
I'm sure you will get a lot of nasty letters for those two pieces of writing. So this is just to let you know - there are plenty of people in Tucson who support your efforts to bring out the truth, however, depressing.
We just have to go vote.
Kalyanraman Bharathan
Midtown
