Letter: It wasn't the printers, Kari

In the spring Arizona airwaves were filled to capacity of ads by Karrin Robson Taylor who was running for governor. She and her ads exuded competence and a conservative outlook. As a Democrat, I worried about the general election with such a candidate to run against. But then came the August primary and Republicans, as they are wont to do, choose a television personality with zero experience as their candidate. She had no experience in governing and didn't seem to care. She soon realized that she was not up to the job and thus had to play the MAGA election-denying card. The primary voters, in choosing you, Kari, sank your chances to be governor and with it the chance of a Republican governor.