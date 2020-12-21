 Skip to main content
Letter: It's A Flip-Flop
No, the “flip-flop” isn’t one of those comic episodes from Jerry Seinfeld. For all practical purposes, it might just as well be. No, “flip-flop” is one of the most frequently used practices by almost everyone privileged to be given a platform to publicly air their views. Often in Congress. Always with the intent to define their position, with the expectation of the listener’s or viewer’s applause and unquestioned approval. As it works, you’re asked to believe what is said one day; then be equally as supportive when on some other day, the view is altogether the opposite of the original. There’s the “flip-flop.” Apologies in order? No need. The “flip-flop” always ends up justified. Expressed with a new slate of circumstantial evidence. Politics. Not always practiced what is preached. But fortunately, at times, not worth more than a little laugh. And a tip of the hat to Jerry. Ha!

Don Weaver

Midtown

