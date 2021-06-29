 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: It's About Time
View Comments

Letter: It's About Time

  • Comments

I'm so happy that Arizona's Republican legislators voted to have K-12 students taught about the perils of communism and totalitarianism. Clearly those have been ignored for far too long. I trust teachers will start with a condemnation of that ur-communist Jesus and conclude with that totalitarian wannabe Donald Trump. And let’s make sure to praise Joseph McCarthy, that stalwart crusader who rooted out communists in the film industry and our universities, those hotbeds of subversion and intellectualism. Don't forget that during the Cold War Italy had the largest communist party in the West. What did they fight for? The environment, women's rights, and workers' rights. We need to make sure teachers point out that we capitalists, in the name of freedom, are opposed to all those communist ideals.

Ron Terpening

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: water

Instead of making this a partisan issue (re: Water depleted by liberal horde), I suggest the letter writer recognize that our water woes are g…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News