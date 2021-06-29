Letter: It's About Time

I'm so happy that Arizona's Republican legislators voted to have K-12 students taught about the perils of communism and totalitarianism. Clearly those have been ignored for far too long. I trust teachers will start with a condemnation of that ur-communist Jesus and conclude with that totalitarian wannabe Donald Trump. And let’s make sure to praise Joseph McCarthy, that stalwart crusader who rooted out communists in the film industry and our universities, those hotbeds of subversion and intellectualism. Don't forget that during the Cold War Italy had the largest communist party in the West. What did they fight for? The environment, women's rights, and workers' rights. We need to make sure teachers point out that we capitalists, in the name of freedom, are opposed to all those communist ideals.
Ron Terpening
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.