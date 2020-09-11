 Skip to main content
Letter: It's about Time!
Re: World View: TV stations shouldn't run 'false' GOP ads. I have often wondered why political attack ads run during election years go unchallenged. Obviously the legal expense of going after the "attackers" is a consideration, but I grow tired of obvious lies intended to sway the mis- and un- informed. I heartily congratulate World View CEO Ryan Hartman and the company for defending themselves against the baseless ads by pro-McSally forces aimed at creating a negative image of a candidate that they have no actual dirt on (probably because there isn't anything".

Brian Johnson

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

