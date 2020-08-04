Letter: Its Not Defund. Its Realocate

On a Saturday this month, ,I was at my local Walgreens and I heard a loud disturbance. Raised voices and verbally abusive language: I heard cuss words directed at a staff person. The manager was standing with a young clean cut man, who pounding the floor and speaking incoherently . It appeared he was experiencing a mental health episode.
The staff said that had called TPD at 11am , it was now 2:30 and no response. The young man refused to leave the store.
I called TPD and explained the situation. The response was non committal ,with "we are doing our best"
On a Saturday hot afternoon, I am not sure this true.
Rather than spending money on military/SWAT material, but on mental health team who are trained to deal with mental health problems , we would be better served.
Melanie Heavilon
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!