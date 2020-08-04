You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Its Not Defund. Its Realocate
On a Saturday this month, ,I was at my local Walgreens and I heard a loud disturbance. Raised voices and verbally abusive language: I heard cuss words directed at a staff person. The manager was standing with a young clean cut man, who pounding the floor and speaking incoherently . It appeared he was experiencing a mental health episode.

The staff said that had called TPD at 11am , it was now 2:30 and no response. The young man refused to leave the store.

I called TPD and explained the situation. The response was non committal ,with "we are doing our best"

On a Saturday hot afternoon, I am not sure this true.

Rather than spending money on military/SWAT material, but on mental health team who are trained to deal with mental health problems , we would be better served.

Melanie Heavilon

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

