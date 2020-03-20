Letter: Its not even the right Confederate flag

The flag of the Confederated States of America was called "The Stars and Bars", resembling the original Revolutionary flag, with a background of wide red and white stripes and a field of blue with stars representing the states of the Confederacy (I think there were eleven.) The Army of Northern Virginia battle flag was a square, a red ground crossed by a blue X, corner to corner, with eleven white stars inside the width of it. All other Confederate battle flags were also square, with the cross, field, and stars in various contrasting colors. The current rectangular flag of controversy did not actually exist until the 20th Century. A rectangle shaped like the stars and bars with a field and escutcheon like Lee's battle flag is counter-historical and could be viewed as an insult to General Lee, Virginia and the real flags of the actual Confederacy. It is certainly not a genuine historical reference.
David P. Vernon
East side
