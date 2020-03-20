Letter: Its not even the right Confederate flag
View Comments

Letter: Its not even the right Confederate flag

The flag of the Confederated States of America was called "The Stars and Bars", resembling the original Revolutionary flag, with a background of wide red and white stripes and a field of blue with stars representing the states of the Confederacy (I think there were eleven.) The Army of Northern Virginia battle flag was a square, a red ground crossed by a blue X, corner to corner, with eleven white stars inside the width of it. All other Confederate battle flags were also square, with the cross, field, and stars in various contrasting colors. The current rectangular flag of controversy did not actually exist until the 20th Century. A rectangle shaped like the stars and bars with a field and escutcheon like Lee's battle flag is counter-historical and could be viewed as an insult to General Lee, Virginia and the real flags of the actual Confederacy. It is certainly not a genuine historical reference.

David P. Vernon

David P. Vernon

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: One Woman in White

A man at a crowded meeting stared and scowled at me. There could be many reasons for his disapproval. I like to think it was my white attire a…

Local-issues

Letter: Do it for Dad

It is often reported in this paper that coronavirus is like the flu in 80% cases. The problem is the other 20%. 5% end up in ICUs. The mortali…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News