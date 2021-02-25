 Skip to main content
Letter: It's Not Simple
HB 2770 is not a “simple" bill, as described by sponsor, Representative Joseph Chaplik, but rather a simple-minded bill. Business owners have suffered financially from the pandemic, but this bill removing the current city or county requirement for mask use and allowing businesses to determine mask use of employees and customers would ignore this proven method for preventing the spread of the pandemic . Financial assistance for businesses should be addressed in pandemic relief legislation rather than Chaplik's bill that panders to a narrow-minded, selfish mindset, allowing the comfort for self over the safety of all.

Roger Shanley

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

