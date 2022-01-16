Letter: It's on fans to bring back McKale magic. Sunday Sports

Re: the Jan. 9 article "It's on fans to bring back McKale magic."
Mr. Hansen leaves out a solution.
Paraphrased:
Our fans no longer are nationally prominent & feared by opponents for our support & noise.
Arizona's men's & women's game environments have become subdued, warm & friendly, not the feared & intimidating homecourt advantage it once was.
Players & Coach pump their arms in a 'stand up' motion to get noise, enthusiasm from fans.
My comments:
Wilber, Wilma & the cheerleaders are not spontaneous reacting to game situations. When we make an outstanding play, are down & need support, or rattle the other teams players & officials, they are sitting court side.
They come out during time outs, but never get the crowd involved when the game is in progress.
It's on us fans to bring back McKale magic. We need leadership from the mascots & cheerleaders to become sensitive to game situations & get the noise & enthusiasm back while the game is in progress, not just at time outs.
Where is the Ooh Ahh Man of many years ago? Bring a replacement in for him.