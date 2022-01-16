 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: It's on fans to bring back McKale magic. Sunday Sports
View Comments

Letter: It's on fans to bring back McKale magic. Sunday Sports

  • Comments

Re: the Jan. 9 article "It's on fans to bring back McKale magic."

Mr. Hansen leaves out a solution.

Paraphrased:

Our fans no longer are nationally prominent & feared by opponents for our support & noise.

Arizona's men's & women's game environments have become subdued, warm & friendly, not the feared & intimidating homecourt advantage it once was.

Players & Coach pump their arms in a 'stand up' motion to get noise, enthusiasm from fans.

My comments:

Wilber, Wilma & the cheerleaders are not spontaneous reacting to game situations. When we make an outstanding play, are down & need support, or rattle the other teams players & officials, they are sitting court side.

They come out during time outs, but never get the crowd involved when the game is in progress.

It's on us fans to bring back McKale magic. We need leadership from the mascots & cheerleaders to become sensitive to game situations & get the noise & enthusiasm back while the game is in progress, not just at time outs.

Where is the Ooh Ahh Man of many years ago? Bring a replacement in for him.

John Shattuck

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News