Letter: It's the deaths stupid
The University of Washington, known for its conservative projections, expects Arizona to have four times as many deaths in the next 100 days than it had in the last 100 days, and at the end of that time the death rate will be accelerating! To the Stone Cold Mortuary, thousands of our citizens dying is apparently unimportant. But for us, it’s the deaths stupid! And to local jurisdictions, it IS possible to do something without imposing restrictions on all citizens. It is surely possible to pass local ordinances that all licensed establishments are forbidden from having on their premises customers not wearing a mask, on penalty of losing their license. No mask, no service, and help others stay alive.

Neville Woolf

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

