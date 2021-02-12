 Skip to main content
Letter: it's the water
The aquifer in Shawnna Bolick's district needs immediate testing. Upon learning of the latest bill that she submitted to the legislature, I have to ask: What is she drinking?

Other questions: Is she aware of the Arizona Constitution and the behavior that it prescribes? Can she read? Does she realize that she is NOT the Queen of Hearts? Hey, Shawnna, climb up and out of the rabbit hole!

Trump tried those voter suppression tricks and it didn't end well for him or for the Republican party. It is said that doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result is.... I'm guessing that Shawnna doesn't know what that behavior is and explaining it to her won't improve her legislating abilities.

That her constituency isn't currently circulating a recall petition against her proves the validity of my opening statement.

Rick Cohn

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

