Letter: It's Time for New Fish on Marana's Town Council!

Why do people seek out Marana as their new home? Most are attracted to the open space and natural beauty of the biodiverse desert that uniquely exists here. And for good reason, the US Fish and Wildlife has even recognized part of Marana as “critical habitat”. Unfortunately, the rampant population growth of +48.5% in just 10 years (2010-2020) has not boded well for Marana’s desert or its people. As the density of housing communities continues to rise and unstoppably be built, Marana’s citizens have raised numerous concerns. Sadly, Marana town council fails at every turn to recognize those concerns. Why? Perhaps, power given from wealthy influential builders can be intoxicating, creating an identity of being a big fish in a small pond. Several of the incumbents have been enjoying their big fish status for decades. Luckily, this small pond has 3 new opportunities to address the destabilizing forces of Marana’s rampant growth: Mark Johnson, Patrick Cavanaugh, and Tim Kosse are running for Marana Town Council!

Dr. Jill Kismet

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

