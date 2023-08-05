Re: Letter published July 27 "Free buses are better than free"
When I read letters from readers who support keeping buses fare free, I wonder how many actually ride the bus daily, like I do. The letter writer stated that Ed Ackerley “cites unrelated arguments such as crime, drugs, and even mental health as the problem.” These arguments are very much related to fare-free buses. I see people every day on the bus who I suspect are sleeping off their addiction or using the bus as a getaway car, not going downtown to eat or shop. While this sounds unsympathetic, this is the way it is on some buses.
I have ridden Sun Tran for many years. When fares became free, it was the right thing to do. Now is time to start charging fares again. There are reduced fares for those not able to pay. Riders who are able to pay, should pay. This revenue will go further in investing in our future than keeping buses fare free.
People are also reading…
Mary Ruiz
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.