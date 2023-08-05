When I read letters from readers who support keeping buses fare free, I wonder how many actually ride the bus daily, like I do. The letter writer stated that Ed Ackerley “cites unrelated arguments such as crime, drugs, and even mental health as the problem.” These arguments are very much related to fare-free buses. I see people every day on the bus who I suspect are sleeping off their addiction or using the bus as a getaway car, not going downtown to eat or shop. While this sounds unsympathetic, this is the way it is on some buses.