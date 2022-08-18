 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: It's time to eliminate the eyesores....

The number of voter signs for recent elections have quadrupled since 1984 which explains the hundreds of voter signs cluttering hundreds of our street intersections, standing askew on the medians, and trashing our neighbors’ front yards. Adding further to the disdain of voter signs, some voters acknowledged they voted for a candidate because of their signs…they liked the looks of the candidate or voted for them because they had more signs than the other candidates. Really? Pima County stats for the August 2nd election show there are 625,906 registered voters which is a remarkable 58% of our 1,079,450 estimated population. But only a little more than 227,500 voted…21%. All those signs for that few? That’s overkill! Adding more fury, signs for the November election are going up next to still standing August 2nd signs. There may be a handful of voters who like these signs but for the rest of us, stop this endless barrage of useless litter.

Cathey Langione

Marana

