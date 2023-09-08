Tim Steller's recent attack against Judge Geraldine Hale only amplifies the abuse this dedicated public servant has to face from a Judicial Commission that is hell-bent on destroying her reputation because some lawyers can't deal with the fact that she doesn't allow them to run her courtroom. The public abuse and humiliation Judge Hale has experienced by this commission is inexcusable and deplorable conduct. Judge Hale has honorably presided over 122 jury trials, 446 Bench Trials and 300 Evidentiary Hearings in her 13 years on the bench. This commission states that 30 people complained about her. There were many more people who rallied on her behalf. The City Council got it right with her reappointment and now the Commission needs to allow Judge Hale to perform her judicial responsibilities without continuous public castigation. Her job is to dispense justice and not to curry favor with the lawyers in her courtroom. Thank you Judge Geraldine Hale for your dedicated service to our community.