Letter: It's Time

We have to separate the RR (Real Republicans from the RINO (Kari Lake Jim Finchem Blake Masters.

Those 3 are not RR, they are Trump's "Pasties" RINO. They believe all lies and trash talk that he spills out as truth.

They are not interested in fair honest elections. Putting their names in the same sentence with Honest Fair Elections is an Oxymoron. All they are interested in is saying more false hoods about how the election was stolen from

Trump. It is true the election was almost stolen by TRUMP, but enough RR stood up and did not let it happen. I can only hope enough RR will stand up again to prevent the RINOs from trying again to steal the election.

Please VOTE for Real Republicans or Democrats to move our state from the hate clause by these 3 RINOs.

Patrick Allen

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

