Letter: It's up to you
Letter: It's up to you

Re: the letter "A tired Tucson becomes careless"

Yes, it would be great to have some official in every store or venue to enforce public health safety measures. Not gonna happen. Many stores have no mask policy anymore. We have a pro-Covid governor fighting public safety measures tooth and nail. I recently had to enter a drugstore, glad to see a "mask required" sign. I saw a woman have a coughing spell while checking out, pulling her mask away from her face. Seriously? Then i saw a delivery guy walk thru the store unmasked. All the while, the store's public service announcement about masking and social distancing was playing. The experience totally reinforced why I make as few trips into stores as possible. Ultimately, it's up to each individual to make choices for the public good; however many refuse to cooperate and/ or just don't take Covid seriously. That's why we are entering year three of this pandemic with all its limitations, hardships, ongoing illness and unnecessary deaths.

Deb Klumpp

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

