Letter: JAGUARS VS WALL
Letter: JAGUARS VS WALL

Re: the April 21 letter "Are jaguars worth more than humans?"

A reader tried to point out how the wall that our prez is forcing on us is a good thing and that the natural habitat of the Jaguar isn't important to our environment. He mentioned, "Is there any doubt that a border wall could save migrant's lives, both adults and children, acting as an impediment and a deterrent?" And the answer is, yes, there's plenty of doubt. I don't see a wall saving lives. I see it just the opposite. So, do we want a wall that won't work, or do we want to ruin another natural habitat that can't be restored? I'd say put it to a vote, but we tried that already and ended up with the most unqualified president in the history of our country.

John Bingham

Northwest side

