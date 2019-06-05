I was associated with Pretrial Services (PTS) from 1975 through 2007, and Director for twenty four years. Around 1979/1980, responding to jail overcrowding, PTS received a grant from LEAA which provided funds to purchased a trailer that allowed us to implement the prebooking misdemeanor release program. From the late 1980's until recently the prevailing philosophy in criminal justice shifted to "being tough on crime". Thus as a major expansion of the jail compound grew there was less focus on reducing the jail population. The opening of the Intake Facility which moved PTS (not our choice) into the jail booking operations effectively killed the purpose of the prebooking misdemeanor program. Hopefully this will be the last time this history will be repeated.
Kim M Holloway
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.