Letter: Jan. 13 - Poop Buckets in Schools
Some public school classrooms (as in California) are issued "portable toilets to be used during lengthy lockdowns due to active shooters.” Being curious about new information, I asked some teacher friends in Phoenix whether they too are privy (no pun intended) to such luxurious items for their classrooms.

In each instance, I was informed that their classrooms have recently been issued water buckets from Home Depot (no "working lid," nor "surprisingly comfortable seat" as in California, nor lid or seat of any kind). Also, unlike in California, the AZ bucket is not filled with plastic floor mats, gloves or bags "to ensure a sterile environment" - it's just an empty bucket. The only redeeming aspect (?) is a companion plastic shower curtain, though no teacher had a place to hang one.

Governor Ducey can sleep soundly at night, knowing he has done everything possible to ensure his Phoenix classrooms are now totally prepared for confronting situations involving murderous armed intruders. Guns rule!!

Peggy Stephens

Midtown

