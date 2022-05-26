Letter: Jan Lesher

Re: the April 30 article "Huckelberry saga leaves black cloud."

Pima County Supervisor Chris Christy’s recent op-ed stated County Administrator, Jan Lesher is “duty bound to carry on Huckelberry’s policies, procedures and managerial style.” Lesher’s experience as former Chief of Staff for the Department of Homeland Security required that she have the utmost integrity and sound decision-making abilities to keep our nation safe.

As a retired county employee with 26 years of service, I understand there are many reasons Christy didn’t know about Huckleberry’s retirement, the least of which is the county’s 1990 Non-Interference Clause. This clause requires all information provided to the Board come through the Administrator or his designee.

For years, Department directors drafted critical information for the Board. Huckelberry decided what to share and what to withhold.

Huckleberry went alone to HR to make retirement arrangements. He instructed them to tell no one. It is likely he didn’t tell Lesher.

Huckelberry’s actions do not negate Lesher’s experience, integrity and ability to make sound decisions.

Laura Hagen Fairbanks

West side

