Letter: January 11th Public Hearing on the Proposed Water Service Rates Increases

Why are residential customers paying more for water usage than commercial? Why did Tucson Water and the City not notify customers of rate increases in their billing statements? Why were the 6 Tucson Water Open Houses poorly advertised? I cannot answer these questions, only provide a little clarity and a way for you all to find out more detailed information.

Tucson residential users are on an increasing block (tiered) rate usage and commercial users pay less on a seasonal rate usage and they remain less in the new rate proposals.

Review the 10/18/2022 M&C Regular Meeting Agenda materials, Item 10, Exhibit 2, the two Tucson Water Proposed Rates FY2023-2027: Smoothing Model with Reclaimed Increase tables, which list the water rate increases for both residential and commercial users along with other rate component increases for each of the 5 years from 2023-2027, not just the average residential increase of 5.5% every year for the next 5 years. Happy New Year.

Abreeza Zegeer

Southwest side