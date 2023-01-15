 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: January 11th Public Hearing on the Proposed Water Service Rates Increases

  • Comments

Why are residential customers paying more for water usage than commercial? Why did Tucson Water and the City not notify customers of rate increases in their billing statements? Why were the 6 Tucson Water Open Houses poorly advertised? I cannot answer these questions, only provide a little clarity and a way for you all to find out more detailed information.

Tucson residential users are on an increasing block (tiered) rate usage and commercial users pay less on a seasonal rate usage and they remain less in the new rate proposals.

Review the 10/18/2022 M&C Regular Meeting Agenda materials, Item 10, Exhibit 2, the two Tucson Water Proposed Rates FY2023-2027: Smoothing Model with Reclaimed Increase tables, which list the water rate increases for both residential and commercial users along with other rate component increases for each of the 5 years from 2023-2027, not just the average residential increase of 5.5% every year for the next 5 years. Happy New Year.

People are also reading…

Abreeza Zegeer

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Follow these steps to easily submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion to the Arizona Daily Star.
View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Umbrella lady

Letter: Umbrella lady

Very sad to see what happened to the umbrella lady. Even though this old Marine never knew her name as I drove by and saw her walking in her v…

Letter: Kari Drowning

Letter: Kari Drowning

a quick thank you to Kari Lake. Your election case proved once again to Arizonans and the world that our elections are fair and honest What's …

Letter: Contested elections

Letter: Contested elections

Why is it that it is always the Republicans that are contesting the results of accurate and fair elections. Is it that they are so. egotistica…

Letter: water use by Hudbay

Letter: water use by Hudbay

The Star's recent reporting makes it clear that there is insufficient water for the future unless Arizonans change their habits. For example, …

Letter: Ducey-What a guy!

Letter: Ducey-What a guy!

Holding public school funding hostage to get more money for vouchers to charter schools is a new low. note: Ducey calls charter schools state …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News