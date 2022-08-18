 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Jason Terry snub

I’ve enjoyed Greg Hanson’s columns for decades, but I can’t read his “Top 100 Teams” series. I followed his “Top 100 Sports Figures” series and was gravely disappointed when Jason Terry did not make his list. I challenge Greg to rewatch the opening NCAA Tournament game for the 1997 Wildcats. Miles Simon and Michael Dickerson, combined, took 10 three-point shots, missing all but one. Terry Took only one three point shot, at a critical time, and made it. Plus, he had five steals in that game. Without him, the Cats do not make it to the second round and Lute Olsen never wins a national championship. Rewatch the Princeton game and you’ll know that Terry made all the difference. He was also pivotal in the national championship game. No Terry, no championship. He played all four years at Arizona and then went on to have a 19 year NBA career. Exclusion from Top 10 is a monumental error. But “Top 100? Wow, just wow!

Louis Hollingsworth

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

