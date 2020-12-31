 Skip to main content
Letter: Jedd Fisch
Letter: Jedd Fisch

I'm a little leery of someone as young as Jedd Fisch, the new Arizona head football coach, who has held eleven different jobs.

Let's hope that this was a wise decision.

Ken Wright

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

