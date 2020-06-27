Letter: Jefferson Davis Highway? Give me a break
Letter: Jefferson Davis Highway? Give me a break

A "Jefferson Davis Highway" in AZ? Honoring the first and only President of the Confederacy? A "Josef Stalin Highway" would be far more appropriate. Like Davis, Stalin was the leader of a nation that was a military rival of the United States of America, with an economy based on one form or another of slave labor. But at least Stalin never fought a hot war against the United States and was not a foresworn traitor. As a former officer in the US Army, Davis took an oath to defend the Constitution and this Country against "all enemies, foreign and domestic."

How about an "Abraham Lincoln Highway" or a "Ulysses S. Grant Highway"? Patriots and defenders of the Union both.

John Anderson

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

