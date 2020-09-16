Letter: Jim Click is a Gem

I was fascinated by a recent article about the Jim Click automotive Team and how they changed the way they do business during this pandemic. I was intrigued by their determination to not lay off any employee. I could not help but remember how they also supported this newspaper by advertising even more than before. Jim quietly lets his executive team take credit for doing this, but we all know it is his leadership, passion and commitment to the community that inspires and enables those around him. Jim Click and his family have been extremely generous with direct donations to Primavera, Reid Park Zoo, etc. as well as UofA sports endeavors. He also has donated vehicles for the Millions For Tucson Car Raffle that has generated over $10 million dollars to date. The participating charities keep 100 percent of the proceeds from the sale of raffle tickets. Jim Click is a gem and a blessing. His style and type of leadership is what our community and our nation desperately lacks.
Rene Redondo
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
