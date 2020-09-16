 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Jim Click is a Gem
View Comments

Letter: Jim Click is a Gem

I was fascinated by a recent article about the Jim Click automotive Team and how they changed the way they do business during this pandemic. I was intrigued by their determination to not lay off any employee. I could not help but remember how they also supported this newspaper by advertising even more than before. Jim quietly lets his executive team take credit for doing this, but we all know it is his leadership, passion and commitment to the community that inspires and enables those around him. Jim Click and his family have been extremely generous with direct donations to Primavera, Reid Park Zoo, etc. as well as UofA sports endeavors. He also has donated vehicles for the Millions For Tucson Car Raffle that has generated over $10 million dollars to date. The participating charities keep 100 percent of the proceeds from the sale of raffle tickets. Jim Click is a gem and a blessing. His style and type of leadership is what our community and our nation desperately lacks.

Rene Redondo

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: McSally vs Kelly

Senator Martha McSally is a retired Air Force jet pilot. She has legislative and Congressional experience. For Arizona, one of her top achieve…

Local-issues

Letter: public schools

I have watched Nick Pierson give back to his community for many years. His genuine concern for youth is apparent in the work he has done for t…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News