I have always wondered why elected official praise job growth. I mean, I understand why, but what I find it interesting is that I never see officials talking about how large a population our water supply will or should support. It seems like water is a hot potato that no politician wants to address. I think we should have a master plan for the state, counties and major cities setting a maximum growth or no growth.
I have also wondered why federally we don't insist on California do more desalination and reduce their needs on Colorado River water and why I have never see any thought given to moving water, say from the Mississippi River, to the Colorado. If not through canals then through pipes, like we move oil.
Kent Stauffer
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.