There’s a Pro-English advocate speaking in Tucson and Daily Star reporter Joe Ferguson doesn’t like it.
He first discredits the speaker by quoting the Southern Poverty Law Center, writing that he is part of a hate group drawing paragraphs of drivel from the SPLC website.
I pass Op-Ed fact-check by saying that it is my opinion that the SPLC is itself a hate group and should be ignored as fringe.
The issue here is not left and right hate groups, it is the English language and it’s place in America as a source of social cohesion and to most of us the answer is obvious. In Tucson and worldwide English is the language of business and commerce and provides our sense of community. It's our glue!
Lesson learned from up north, "O Canada" should be "No Canada".
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
