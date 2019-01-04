Joe Morgan demonizes immigrants in “Illegal immigration…”.
“Human traffickers, drug smugglers, violent criminals and, yes, terrorists…”.
Joe forgot to mention immigrant shoppers of American goods and services, inexpensive restaurant, domestic, construction and farm labor.
American lifestyles are subsidized by immigrant workers and customers who pay Social Security, sales and property taxes and purchase billions of dollars of goods and services.
America desperately needs new immigrants for our economic health and pay for aging boomer’s entitlements.
Armed American citizens pose a far greater threat to public safety than illegal immigrants.
Scapegoating immigrants draws attention away from the realities of modern day neoliberal economics, automation and the global economy which facilitates the hoarding of wealth by a handful of stockholders and CEOs and weakens the daily economic lives and security of average Americans.
Joe Morgan style fascism, scapegoating, bigotry and racism benefits only the interests of the wealthy American one percent.
Carlos Encinas
Midtown
