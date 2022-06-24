 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Joel D. Valdez

Joel D. Valdez's leadership in our community is well-known in many different areas. One rarely mentioned, but of significance was taking Tucson, and indeed Pima County into the 21st century with a diversified workforce. In 1973-74, he established the first equal employment program in our area at the City of Tucson. He charged Floyd Thompson, Jr., Rene Martinez, and me as staff to introduce gender and multicultural equity to the city workforce. This included moving women into administrative and non-traditional positions and multicultural inclusion in departments like Tucson Police and Fire. Valdez's foresight and leadership was the first step in our community's acceptance of a changing workforce and an example for others to follow.

June Webb-Vignery

Foothills

