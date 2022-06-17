Letter: Joel Valdez left an imprint

During my career with the City of Tucson, I worked for Joel Valdez, as well as Tom Volgy and served as Ward 3 City Council Member. Mr. Valdez and I didn’t always agree on the local issues. However, as he referred to me as ‘young man’, I often found myself disarmed… as he did with many others. During my tenure on the City Council, I attended a conference in Phoenix. During the opening ceremony, I was sitting towards the side of the the room and Mr. Valdez arriving after the start, took a seat next to me. I was surprised and honored. At one point, he leaned over and said to me, young man keep asking those tough questions. Those words, I never forgot. Mr. Valdez was a special person and left his imprint on our community in so many ways.