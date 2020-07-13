Letter: Johnson Most Qualified Assessor
Letter: Johnson Most Qualified Assessor

Brian Johnson is not only the most qualified to be Pima County Assessor, he is personally and professionally committed to fairness for county residents and property assessment. He has not taken a dime from any special interests.

One opponent in the Democratic primary has accepted thousands from Republicans. How will she fairly value property? Brian has had over ten years of experience. Another candidate is new to the Assessor's office. Has he learned enough to be fair to residents?

Everyone should go to his website www.Johnson4Assessor.com. Read his materials and vote for Johnson for Pima County Assessor.

Catalina Hall

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

