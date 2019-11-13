I would like to take this opportunity to give a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Trujillo, the staff and especially the students, at Johnson Primary School for the Veterans Day recognition ceremony Held on Friday November 8th. Veterans in attendance came from all Era’s of conflict, representing WWII, Vietnam , The Gulf War and Afghanistan. Students like Melani, Jaqueline and Anacel provided those Veterans in attendance their personal appreciation for our service, through letters, and story books that expressed their thoughts on our service and what it meant to them. The entire ceremony including the Veterans Day Poem, read by the students, the wonderful luncheon, provided by the PTA , to the Honor Guard Flag Ceremonies hosted by the Pasqua Yaqui American Legion Post 125, all came together to make an extraordinarily memorable day. Thank you.
Dennis Currie
Southwest side
