The Fall semester at the University of Arizona recently began. Nearly 6,000 of the students enrolled are from other countries.

International Friends is a 70-year-old non-profit organization that pairs international students attending the U of A with Tucson individuals and families to share interests, cultures, and to have fun. The only obligation is to do some kind of social activity together once a month over the course of the academic year – meet for coffee, attend a movie, go for a hike.

We would like to expand our pool of Tucson “hosts” that "match" with international students. We strive to recruit hosts that reflect the amazing diversity of our Southwest community, and encourage individuals and families of all backgrounds and ethnicities to join.

Signing up is easy! Potential hosts go to ifriendstucson.org, click on the “SIGN UP” button, and complete the Host Application. Once approved, applicants will receive a follow-up email about the student matching process.

Email info@ifriendstucson.org with questions or concerns.

Randy Spalding and Patricia Gilman Co-Chairs, International Friends

