Kudos to Martha Lungren for sharing her personal story about the differences in her sister’s and her mother’s end-of-life preparations. I’d like to suggest another vital component to add to end-of-life care conversations and that is planning where, how and with whom you want to live—under a bridge, on a cruise ship, with your children in Bismarck, ND, or in a comfortable Tucson home and neighborhood. Because many older adults have such difficulty finding affordable housing, home sharing is viewed as a safe and affordable plan for companionship, healthy aging and end-of-life combined. Like advance planning documents for healthcare, a plan for housing is also a gift to yourself and to those you love. Visit us at www.tucsonhomesharing.org to explore the benefits and possibilities of home sharing and see whether it’s the right option for you.