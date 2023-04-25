Re: The April 12 article, “Our Lives, Our Stories and April 16th”
Kudos to Martha Lungren for sharing her personal story about the differences in her sister’s and her mother’s end-of-life preparations. I’d like to suggest another vital component to add to end-of-life care conversations and that is planning where, how and with whom you want to live—under a bridge, on a cruise ship, with your children in Bismarck, ND, or in a comfortable Tucson home and neighborhood. Because many older adults have such difficulty finding affordable housing, home sharing is viewed as a safe and affordable plan for companionship, healthy aging and end-of-life combined. Like advance planning documents for healthcare, a plan for housing is also a gift to yourself and to those you love. Visit us at www.tucsonhomesharing.org to explore the benefits and possibilities of home sharing and see whether it’s the right option for you.
Lucy Read
Tucson Home Sharing, Inc.
Board of Directors
Lucy Read
Foothills
