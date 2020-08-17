You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Jonathan Hoffman’s column on our Partisan Activist Mayor
Letter: Jonathan Hoffman's column on our Partisan Activist Mayor

Hey Jonathan, I’ve got a news flash for you....our Mayor was 100 percent correct in denying the painting of the “thin blue line”. What you left out of your article, is that it does stand for White Supremacy, even if the person, Tim Cesolini, had a post signifying such, 5 years ago. Here’s the rub, Jonathan, to paint the thin blue line in front of the police department, here in Tucson, sort of makes sense now, seeing as their union asked Mike Pence to come and accept their support for Trump, in the November election. How ridiculous, when they are already having trouble proving to the public, that they are not racist, to support the most famous racist of our time. Maybe you ought to apologize, to our wonderful Mayor.

Mary Bradley

Midtown

