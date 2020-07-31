Letter: Jonathan Mosher - my choice for County Attorney

The Pima County Democratic Party platform supports criminal justice reforms and rightly so. Our next County Attorney should be an an experienced prosecutor who also is a committed reformer. Jonathan Mosher is an experienced prosecutor who has put forth the most detailed, specific plan for reform of any candidate. This is why the Arizona Daily Star endorsed him. As a longtime Democrat and former Chair of the Arizona Democratic Party, I support Jonathan Mosher and have cast my vote for him in the Democratic primary election for County Attorney.
Bill Roe, ormer Chair, Arizona Democratic Part
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
