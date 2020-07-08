Letter: Jonathan Mosher for County Attorney

Jonathan Mosher is the most qualified candidate for County Attorney. He is experienced and skilled, and has exceptional mental acumen, to see that things are done effectively. He has the experience to supervise trials, being a skilled trial lawyer, as I have tried 3 jury trials against him. He has innovative ideas to improve the Office.
Mr. Mosher's ethics are beyond reproach. If a mistake was made by him, it was not to purposely mislead the court. One opponent has personally attacked him, and I query her trial skills compared to Mr. Mosher's.
That candidate alleges she has experience managing 400 CJA lawyers. I am a CJA lawyer, and she has never managed my office. Her position was one of passing along information to attorneys, not office management. Richard Bacal is who should be congratulated, he took charge of coordinating Tucson's CJA attorneys during the pandemic.
A vote for Mr. Mosher will elect a skilled, competent, and fair County Attorney.
Brick Storts
Midtown
