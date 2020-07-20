Letter: Jonathan Mosher for County Attorney

In response to the Star’s endorsement interview of July 1, I have loved being a civil trial lawyer since 1988 and I have represented hundreds of families in Tucson. It is critical for the Pima County Attorney to be a great trial lawyer, a great administrator of trial lawyers, a great educator of and mentor to trial lawyers, and super smart. Of the three Democrats running to become County Attorney, Jonathan Mosher is, far and away, the smartest and most qualified. He has the most integrity, highest level of professionalism and maturity, and the most energy by a wide margin.
Mr. Mosher has the endorsements of an overwhelming amount about lawyers and public servants who know the three candidates and the importance of the office, with its annual $40 million budget. Mr. Mosher has put forth the best ideas for improving the office as it moves forward. He easily won the debates with his opponents and his website articulates why his platform is superior.
Douglas Levy
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!