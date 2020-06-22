Letter: Jonathan Mosher for Pima County Attorney

Jonathan Mosher is an outstanding choice to be the next Pima County Attorney. I served with Jonathan on a community services board and his integrity and concern for the people of Pima County was absolutely clear. This is a person who “walks their talk” and he will follow through on his commitments. He has proven himself as a very successful Prosecutor and a strong defender of crime victims. His views on rehabilitation and reform of our criminal justice system is what we need to strengthen our Community. I have never written in support of a Candidate for Public Office before, but I feel so strongly about the good that Jonathan will do for Pima County that I was compelled to publish my thoughts. I urge you to vote for Jonathan!
Larry Lang
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
