Letter: Jonathan Mosher for Pima County Attorney
View Comments

Letter: Jonathan Mosher for Pima County Attorney

Jonathan Mosher is an outstanding choice to be the next Pima County Attorney. I served with Jonathan on a community services board and his integrity and concern for the people of Pima County was absolutely clear. This is a person who “walks their talk” and he will follow through on his commitments. He has proven himself as a very successful Prosecutor and a strong defender of crime victims. His views on rehabilitation and reform of our criminal justice system is what we need to strengthen our Community. I have never written in support of a Candidate for Public Office before, but I feel so strongly about the good that Jonathan will do for Pima County that I was compelled to publish my thoughts. I urge you to vote for Jonathan!

Larry Lang

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News