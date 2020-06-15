Letter: Jonathan Mosher for Pima County Attorney

I believe that Jonathan Mosher is the only candidate qualified to be the Pima County Attorney. I was a Victim Advocate working solely on homicide cases in Tucson from 2014-2018 and Jonathan prosecuted many of the homicide cases I worked on. Jonathan is one of the most incredible advocates for families of victims who have gone through unspeakable tragedies. There is no other prosecutor I worked with who took as much extra time as needed to meet the victims’ families, explain the criminal justice process, and most importantly he LISTENED to what these Survivors had to say. There are three candidates running for Pima County Attorney in 2020, but there is only one that is a true victim advocate, and that candidate is Jonathan Mosher. I have not witnessed either of the other candidates fight for the rights of victims the way Jonathan has, if at all.
Rebecca Porter
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
